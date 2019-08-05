Tourism to Israel up 11% in Jan-July 2019

346,000 tourists entered Israel in July 2019. Israel had a record 2.8 million overseas tourists and visitors in January-July 2019, including day trippers who did not stay overnight in the country, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. This was 11% more than the corresponding period last year, which was itself a record.

580,000 (22%) of tourists visiting Israel this year came from the US, up 7% from last year. 207,000 tourists came from France, up 8% from last year, 174,000 came from Russia, down 3% from last year, 165,000 tourists came from Germany, up 10% from last year, and 132,000 tourists came from the UK, up 6% from last year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 5, 2019

