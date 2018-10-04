Tourism to Israel up 15% in 2019

A record 3.1 million tourists entered Israel in the first nine months of 2018, 15% up from the corresponding period of 2017, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. The number included 2.9 million tourists and 200,000 day visitors who entered Israel for less than 24 hours. Of the 2.9 million tourists 2.6 million flew into Israel and 324,000 came by land. In September, Israel had 300,000 tourists.

2018 looks set to be a record year for tourism. Israel had 3.836 million tourists last year and 3.069 million tourists in 2016.

Since the start of the year, 1.6 million tourists have come to Israel from Europe and 704,700 from North America. 300,000 tourists have come from Asia and 93,200 from South America.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 4, 2018

