Tower provides disappointing Q3 guidance

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) published a report in line with the guidance it provided, but again disappointed the market with its indifferent guidance for the current quarter. Tower is projecting record revenue in the fourth quarter of the year, but its third quarter guidance is lower than the analysts' expectations, meaning that the company expects no growth in 2018 in comparison with 2017.

Tower's share price was down today on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and has fallen by more than 30% since the beginning of the year, pushing the company's market cap down to $2.3 billion.

Revenue totaled $335 million in the second quarter, 7.2% more than in the preceding quarter, but 2.9% less than in the second quarter of 2017 (which was expected). Accounting profit totaled $37.7 million, up 44.5%, compared with the preceding quarter, but 24.5% less than in the corresponding quarter last year. Adjusted net profit excluding various accounting items was $42.1 million, $0.41 per share, $0.01 higher than the analysts' expectations.

EBITDA totaled $95.5 million, compared with $84.3 million in the preceding quarter and $108 million in the corresponding quarter in 2017. Tower's adjusted net profit in the first half of 2018 was $73.2 million on $648 million in revenue, down 30% in profit and 4% in revenue, compared with the corresponding period in 2017.

Tower projects $335 million in revenue in the third quarter, about the same as in the second quarter, but 5.6% less than in the third quarter of 2017, while the analysts expected $360 million in revenue.

The fourth quarter is projected to be a record one for Tower, with $360-380 million in revenue, 6.1% more than in the fourth quarter of 2017. According to the current guidance, however, revenue will total $1.34-1.36 billion in 2018, compared with $1.39 billion in 2017, 11% more than in 2016.

"The quarter was very good. We outperformed the analysts' expectation and reported results equal to or slightly better than our models," Tower CEO Russel Ellwanger told "Globes." "The fourth quarter will be an all-time record quarter. We're in a good situation, are reporting very good financial performance, and the fourth quarter will put us in an excellent position for next year."

Ellwanger emphasizes that at the organic level (excluding certain of Tower's activities), growth in revenue between the first and fourth quarter will be higher than 25%, despite some weakness in industry.

The third quarter is likely to be something of a transition quarter. Ellwanger says, "We're still seeing weakness in the cellular phones market and we recently saw a reduction in demand from customers. I say sincerely, however, that I am not worried about the third quarter and am very satisfied with the company's situation, which enables us to take action concerning the mix of products in this quarter."

Among other things, Tower is still working on increasing its production capacity for the SiGe sector, which uses advanced communications technologies, even beyond the original plan. In this context, Ellwanger said, "Given the strong demand from the company's customers, which is higher than we expected and greater than our production capacity, and following the large number of different production processes that must undergo adaptation and preparation, the delivery date from the production capacity that we added has been slightly delayed. The customers were informed about the increase in SiGe production capacity and production starts were maximized. We therefore anticipate that sales in the fourth quarter will reflect full realization of expanded production capacity."

Tower made early repayment of a $40 million loan of a subsidiary in the US during the quarter and replaced a $100 million loan of the TPSCo joint venture in Japan with a new longer-term loan. Tower senior VP and CFO Oren Shirazi says that when Tower acquired the company in the US, Tower's financial situation was not as good as it is now, and that the company therefore took a bank loan. Now that the LIBOR rate is higher, the loan is more expensive. "It's a waste to pay millions of dollars a year for interest when we have money in the bank," Shirazi says. The loan in Japan, which also bore variable interest that rose, is now being replaced by a loan on easier terms.

Asked whether he was optimistic now about Tower, Ellwanger answered, "Yes, very much so. I'm not only optimistic; I'm also very satisfied with the process that the company is undergoing. Although the beginning of the year is not something that we are enthused about, we're reporting performance according to our promises and expect growth in the fourth quarter. There are a lot of things that are progressing according to plan or even faster than planned."

