Toxic online content filter co L1ght raises $15m

L1ght, which uses AI to detect and filter toxic abd harmful online content to protect children, today announced it has raised $15 million in a seed round co-led by Mangrove Capital Partners and Tribeca Venture Partners, as well as Western Technology Investment. L1ght will use the new funds for R&D and to scale the platform to meet market demand for a scalable solution that accurately detects toxic and abusive online material in real time.

L1ght’s proprietary algorithms provide a full solution for social networks, communication apps, gaming platforms, and hosting providers to identify and eradicate cyberbullying, harmful content, hate speech, and predatory behavior. The company built technology that can detect and predict toxic content in online text, audio, videos, or images.

L1ght cofounder and CEO Zohar Levkovitz said, "As both a father and entrepreneur, L1ght’s mission statement is very personal to me. My cofounder Ron Porat and I started L1ght because we saw the dangers our children were facing online and felt not enough has been done to address these problems. Our main priority has always been to keep kids safe and this investment is further proof that our technology can accomplish that. I’m honored and grateful to have our mission at L1ght validated through this seed round from true industry titans."

Founded in December 2018 by veteran entrepreneurs Zohar Levkovitz and Ron Porat, L1ght is on a mission to eradicate online toxicity from the lives of children around the world. Its algorithms were designed by a multidisciplinary team of cyber security experts, data scientists, psychologists, and anthropologists. This enables the company to surpass what is possible with standard mathematical-based AI and standard machine learning algorithms, to provide a suite of solutions that are significantly more sophisticated than existing content moderation and filtering tools.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 25, 2020

