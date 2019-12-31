Train disruptions in Jan due to electrification in Tel Aviv

Railway passenger traffic at Tel Aviv railways stations will be especially congested in January. Between January 6 and 28, electrification work is planned at the Hashalom and Savidor Central (Arlosorov) railway stations, which will cause crowding at the Hashalom station; it is recommended that passengers use the Savidor Central station instead. The work is designed to allow the direct railway route from Jerusalem to the Hagana railway station in Tel Aviv, which began operating several days ago, to continue to these stations.

As a result of this work, one of the three railway tracks along the Ayalon Highway will be closed, although temporary changes will be made in railway traffic on the Beersheva-Ashkelon-Rishon Lezion Moshe Dayan-Ra'anana line only.

Trains will stop at only one platform at the Hashalom railways station, instead of two at present. Passengers waiting for trains will have less room, and will experience crowding. In order to handle the burden, Israel Railways plans to control the entry of trains to the station at peak hours, depending on the state of the platform. At the same time, Israel Railways will operate a free transportation service from Hashalom station to Savidor station.

The other Tel Aviv railway stations will remain open on working days. Trains on the Beersheva-Ashkelon-Rishon Lezion Moshe Dayan-Ra'anana line will halt their southward journeys at Savidor railway station, and will halt their northward journeys at Hagana station. A free shuttle service will convey the passengers between the Hagana and Savidor railway stations, while alternative lines passing through these stations will be reinforced.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 31, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019