Train disruptions in Tel Aviv as electrification to begin

Starting January 11, there will be major train disruptions in Tel Aviv as electrification work begins. The work will eventually enable the Jerusalem fast rail link to run beyond Ben Gurion Airport, where it now stops, and continue through to Tel Aviv.

All trains between Tel Aviv Central (Savidor) station in the north and Tel Aviv Haganah station in the south will be cancelled on Fridays. With the exception of the Tel Aviv Haganah to Beersheva line, there will be no trains running westwards from Lod on Fridays.

There will be a free bus service on Fridays between Lod and Tel Aviv Haganah, Hashalom and Tel Aviv Central on Fridays as well as between Tel Aviv Central, Ben Gurion Airport and Modi'in Central. The Ministry of Defense will lay on extra buses for soldiers.

Also starting January 6, there will be no through train from Ra'anana to Beersheva from 9 pm to 4 am with passengers required to change trains at Tel Aviv Haganah.

