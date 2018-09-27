TransEntrix buys Israeli surgical analytics co MST

The Yokneam-based company has developed advanced image-based software that empowers robotic surgery.
TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) has announced the acquisition of Israel-based surgical analytics company MST Medical Surgery Technologies Ltd.. The Yokneam-based company has developed advanced image-based software that empowers robotic surgery.
The transaction will be completed in two phases. In the first tranche, MST Medical will receive $5.8 million in cash and 3,150,000 shares of TransEnterix common stock. In the second phase, TransEnterix will pay $6.6 million in cash or stock within a year of closing.
TransEnterix will transfer MST Medical’s R&D team to a newly formed subsidiary - TransEnterix Israel, Ltd. The company is also poised to benefit from MST Medical’s flagship technologies of advanced visualization, scene recognition, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.
