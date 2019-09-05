Transport Ministry head is last woman standing

After the firing of Ministry of Justice director general Emi Palmor by newly appointed Minister of Justice Amir Ohana, Ministry of Transport director general Keren Terner is the only woman left heading any of Israel's 29 government ministries.

This situation prevails despite the 2005 amendment to the Equal Rights for Women Law which insists on appropriate representation for women in senior government positions. By 2014, seven of the 22 government ministries were headed by women, in 2015 and 2016 six of the 23 government ministries were headed by women. In 2017 and 2018, three of the 28 government ministries were headed by women. And now the number is down to 1 out of 29.

Former Minister of Education Yulie Tamir, former MK Etti Livni and the NGO Itach-Maki Women Lawyers for Social Justice have consequently joined the petition to the Supreme Court by the Movement for quality Government in Israel against the firing of Palmor by a transition government. The petitioners argue that the firing harm democracy and values of equality.