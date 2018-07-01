Trax Image Recognition raises $125m

Israeli startup Trax Image Recognition has raised $125 million in a financing round led by Boyu Capital, one of China's largest investment funds and UK media company DC Thomson. Some of the funds will be used to buy shares from previous investors. The company has raised $235 million to date. The investment was made at a company valuation of $850 million.

Founded in 2010 by CEO Joel Bar-El and chief commercial officer Dror Feldheim, Trax is headquartered in Singapore, with its development center in Tel Aviv. The company has over 175 customers in 50 countries and previous investors include Warburg Pincus, the company's largest shareholder, and Investec.

Trax provides in-store execution, market intelligence and data science solutions for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and retailers by harnessing its cutting-edge computer vision platform to process photos taken in store and deliver granular store-level insights within minutes. It combines state-of-the-art fine grained recognition, machine learning and data collection methods to build a proprietary retail database and analytics products. With tens of billions of dollars spent on trade promotion, CPG companies and retailers are focused on their in-store execution and increasingly strategic with its planning to yield optimal results.

Bar-El said, "The injection of financing from Boyu will allow us to speed up the continued innovation of our technology in our computer vision center of excellence in Tel Aviv and check out the establishment of an additional engineering center in China."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 1, 2018

