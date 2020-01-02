TriEye to collaborate with Porsche on bad weather cameras

Israeli Short-Wave Infra-Red (SWIR) sensing technology developer TriEye has announced a collaboration with the German sports car manufacturer Porsche. TriEye, which has developed technology to enhance visibility in adverse weather and night-time conditions will work with Porsche to further improve visibility and performance of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV).

Porsche, which is already a strategic investor in the Israeli company, has identified TriEye’s CMOS-based SWIR camera as an important component to achieve better visibility capabilities especially in adverse weather conditions.

TriEye CEO and cofounder Avi Bakal said, "Our collaboration with Porsche has been exceptional from day one and we look forward to growing this potential. The fact that Porsche, a leading car manufacturer, has decided to invest in TriEye and evaluate TriEye’s CMOS-based SWIR camera to help further improve Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is a significant vote of confidence in our technology.

Tel Aviv-based TriEye was founded in 2017 by Bakal, VP R&D Omer Kapach, and CTO Prof. Uriel Levy, after nearly a decade of advanced nano-photonics research by Prof. Levy at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The company raised $19 million last year.

