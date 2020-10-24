Trump announces Israel-Sudan normalization

US President Donald Trump announced yesterday evening that Israel and Sudan have reached agreement on establishing diplomatic ties. Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Chairman of the Sovereign Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah el-Burhan and Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The leaders all agreed to begin the normalization process between Israel and Sudan.

The US media reported that during a briefing with journalists, Trump said that five more countries would be announcing peace agreements with Israel. Trump reportedly told Netanyahu, "Do you think sleepy Joe (Biden) could make this agreement?"

Netanyahu said, "Sudanese and Israel delegates will soon be meeting to discuss cooperation in many areas including agriculture, trade and other important areas for our citizens. Sudanese airspace is now open to Israel. This allows for shorter direct flights between Israel and Africa and South America."

This latest development follows the removal of Sudan by the US State Department from the list of countries supporting terrorism.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 24, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020