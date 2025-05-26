Trump seeks end to Gaza war "as quickly as possible"

Talking to reporters yesterday, US President Donald Trump said that he had spoken to Israel and asked it to stop the war in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible. The president also reported progress in talks with Iran on the latter’s nuclear program and with Hamas, and expressed cautious optimism about a breakthrough in the coming days.

On the war in the Gaza Strip, Trump said, "We want to see if we can stop that. And Israel, we've been talking to them, and we want to see if we can stop that whole situation as quickly as possible."

As for Iran, Reuters reports the president as saying "I think we could have some good news on the Iran front. I don't know if I'll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good."

Meanwhile, Jake Wood, executive director of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation for the past two months, has resigned, saying that the foundation could not adhere "to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 26, 2025.

