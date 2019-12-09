Tshuva moving to NIS 35m Tel Aviv apartment

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) controlling shareholder Yitzhak Tshuva and his wife Chaya have bought an apartment one of the upper floors of the first tower in the Park Bavli project in the Old North of Tel Aviv. The project was built by El-Ad Israel Residence unit Plaza International, which is owned by Tshuva. The Tshuvas current live in an apartment in Poleg north of Netanya.

The apartment, with its large open space salon and views in three directions, was designed by Tshuva's daughter, the architect and developer Gal Naor. The estimated value of the 700 square meter apartment (at NIS 50,000 per square meter) is NIS 35 million.

Last week Naor launched marketing for the second tower in the Park Bavli project.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 9, 2019

