Tshuva to sell Tel Aviv Park Bavli land for NIS 400m

Yitzhak Tshuva is continuing to sell off assets due to the fall in value of his stake in Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG), today worth less than NIS 700 million, while his private debt to the banks is NIS 1.5 billion. Tshuva has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hagag Group Real Estate Development Ltd. (TASE: HGG) to sell lots three and four in the Park Bavli project in the Old North of Tel Aviv for NIS 400 million. The lots have an approved building plan for two 44-floor residential towers with 380 apartments. Hagag Group says that it will try to increase the height of the towers to 50-floors and number of apartments in the two high-rises to 500.

The memorandum of understanding requires final approval by Hagag Group's board of directors and Yitzhak Tshuva within seven days, when a binding agreement for the sale of the land will be signed.

Hagag notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that it will finance the purchase from its own equity and bank credit.

Tshuva's Plaza International is already building on lots one and two of Park Bavli. A first 43-floor residential tower has already been successfully marketed and occupied and a second tower is under construction and scheduled for completion and occupancy in 2023.

