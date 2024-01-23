Tue: Azrieli leads TASE lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.54%, to 1,832.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63% to 1,852.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.54% to 385.26 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 373.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.92 billion in equities and NIS 5.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.027% from Monday, at NIS 3.771/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.205% lower at NIS 4.096/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 4.5% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after Jefferies raised its recommendation from "Hold" to "Buy." Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 1.55%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.66% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.37%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.43% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.61%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Phoenix Group (TASE:PHOE) fell 2.91% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.25%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.33% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.27%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Isracard (TASE: ISCD) fell 9.2% after the Israel Competition Authority said it is opposed to its merger within Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 23, 2024.

