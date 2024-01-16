Tue: Banks again drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.26%, to 1,824.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.38% to 1,843.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37% to 385.08 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 376.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 4.49 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.4% from Monday, at NIS 3.768/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.178% lower at NIS 4.101/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.28%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.83%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.68% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.92%.

Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 4% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) fell 3.93%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.51%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.16%, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.10%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 5.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.58% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 16, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.