Tue: Banks again lead rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.59%, to 1,544.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.59%, to 1,380.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68%, to 374.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.14 million.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.66% higher, at NIS 3.6420/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 4.2607/€.

The banks were again strong today. Bank Leumi led trading, and rose 0.49%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.59%; Nice Systems rose 0.26%; Bezeq fell a further 2.41%; and Teva rose 1.27%.

Opko Health was again a notable advancer, rising 6.32%. Magic Software rose 5.57%, and Phoenix rose 3.19%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 10, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018