Tue: Banks again pull TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,362.66 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.23%, to 1,404.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37%, to 513.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.30%, to 358.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.35 billion in equities and NIS 3.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.030% up from Monday at NIS 3.379/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.226% higher at NIS 3.990/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.49% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.31% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.49%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.73% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.71%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.11% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.05%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 4.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.11% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.72%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2.52%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.01% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.11%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 20, 2020

