Tue: Banks again pull TASE down

20 Oct, 2020 18:46

The big banks and NICE led the market down today but Elbit Systems and Energean rose strongly.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,362.66 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.23%, to 1,404.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37%, to 513.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.30%, to 358.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.35 billion in equities and NIS 3.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.030% up from Monday at NIS 3.379/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.226% higher at NIS 3.990/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.49% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.31% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.49%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.73% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.71%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.11% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.05%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 4.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.11% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.72%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2.52%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.01% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.11%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 20, 2020

