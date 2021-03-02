Tue: Banks boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,568.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.20%, to 1,631.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.89% to 623.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.26% to 372.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.52 billion in equities and NIS 4.24 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.212% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.299/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.379% lower, at NIS 3.968/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.57%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.02% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.62%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.67%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 1.82% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.61%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 6.22% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.93%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.61% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.83%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 2, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021