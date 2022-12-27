Tue: Banks boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.01%, to 1,779.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,799.75 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.45% to 348.10 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 364.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.29 billion in equities and NIS 3.41 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.544% from Friday, at NIS 3.512/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.934% higher at NIS 3.740/€.

On the market, Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 3.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.25%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.60% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.69%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.19% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.93%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.65% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.48%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 1.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 1.72%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 5.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 27, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.