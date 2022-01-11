Tue: Banks boost strong TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.90%, to 2,022.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also rose 1.90%, to 2,106.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.50% to 535.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 395.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.57 billion in equities and NIS 3.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.065% from Monday, at NIS 3.094/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.524% lower at NIS 3.492/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 2.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.13%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.83%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.77%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 7.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.43%, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.44% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.44%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.35%, and Strauss Group (TASE: STRG) fell 1.20% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 market.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. (TASE: CLIS) fell 3.11% on plans to sell NIS 500 million worth of shares at a 7% discount on the market price. Israel Land Development Co. (TASE: ILDC) rose 6.11% after agreeing to sell a Herzliya Pituah seafront lot to Rami Shbiro for NIS 211.5 million.

