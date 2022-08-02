Tue: Banks depress TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,929.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.71%, to 1,989.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.59% to 428.72 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 378.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.88 billion in equities and NIS 3.33 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.444% today from Monday, at NIS 3.367$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.496% lower at NIS 3.447/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 2.41%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.72%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.58%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.73% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.34%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 4.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 3.55%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.36%, and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 5.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.89% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.26%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, AudioCodes Ltd. (Nasdaq: AUDC; TASE:AUDC) fell 8.54%, after reporting its second quarter results.

