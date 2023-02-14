Tue: Banks drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35%, to 1,796.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,827.22 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.43% to 356.46 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 368.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.88 billion in equities and NIS 4.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.073% from Monday, at NIS 3.502/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.41% lower at NIS 3.767/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today falling 0.10% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.01%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.55%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.70%. Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 2.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.20% and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) rose 1.67%. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 14, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.