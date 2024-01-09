Tue: Banks drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.46%, to 1,862.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.43% to 1,887.70 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.77% to 389.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 377.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.69 billion in equities and NIS 4.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.027% from Monday, at NIS 3.717/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.103% lower at NIS 4.064/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.94%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.82%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 2.52%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.82% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.44%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Opko Health (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 13.64%.

