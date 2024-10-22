Tue: Banks, energy stocks weak

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.00%, to 2,155.40 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.89%, to 2,152.97 points. The BlueTech Global index rose 0.13%, to 424.94. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.11%, to 382.98 points. Turnover was 1.85 billion in equities and 3.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.1% higher, at 3.7770, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.85% higher, at 4.0894.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.95%. Bank Leumi fell 1.94%; Discount Bank fell 2.71%; Nice fell 1.46%; and Teva rose 0.89%.

Notable advancers today were Perion Network, up 2.40%; Veridis, up 2.22%; and Sapiens, up 2.14%. Meshek Energy fell 4.31%; Enlight fell 3.83%; and Doral Energy fell 3.71%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 22, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.