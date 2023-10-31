Tue: Banks fall sharply

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.37%%, to 1,646.85 points, but the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06 %, to 1,657.98 points, and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.02%, to 327.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.36%, to 349.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS billion in equities and NIS billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.94% lower, at NIS 4.017/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.24% lower, at NIS 4.2833/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.73%. Discount Bank fell 3.01%; Bank Hapoalim fell 3.02%; Nice Systems rose 1.79%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.95%. The weakness in the banks followed reports that the Bank of Israel had indicated that they should not pay dividends for the third quarter.

Notable advancers today were LivePerson, up 7.49%; Electra Consumer Products, up 5.17%; AudioCodes, up 3.87%; and Israel Canada, up 3.79%. Shikun & Binui fell 6.54% and Direct Finance fell 5.57%.

