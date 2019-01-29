Tue: Banks fuel TASE rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25% to 1,542.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.29% to 1,395.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12% to 374.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 345.28 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.21 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.054% at NIS 3.678/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.095% at 4.206/€.

On the market, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.84% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.26%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.70%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.21%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 1.96%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.71%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 7.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.13% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 2.08%.

