Tue: Banks lead TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.54% to 1,602.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.45% to 1,491.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.11% to 358.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.26% to 366.48 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.80 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged today at NIS 3.494/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.190% at 3.908/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.84%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.27% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.86%. Shapir Engineering (TASE: SPEN) rose 5.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.45%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.69% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.92%.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 10.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after allegations of bribery in Russia and the Ukraine by its Frutarom unit. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.16%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 4.67% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.60%.

