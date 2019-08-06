search
Tue: Banks lead TASE rebound

6 Aug, 2019 18:47
Mizrahi rose strongly as International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) was felled by alleged bribery from its Frutarom unit.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.54% to 1,602.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.45% to 1,491.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.11% to 358.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.26% to 366.48 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.80 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged today at NIS 3.494/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.190% at 3.908/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.84%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.27% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.86%. Shapir Engineering (TASE: SPEN) rose 5.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.45%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.69% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.92%.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 10.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after allegations of bribery in Russia and the Ukraine by its Frutarom unit. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.16%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 4.67% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.60%.

