Tue: Banks lead TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.38%, to 1,865.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.46%, to 1,895.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 366.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 367.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.96 billion in equities and NIS 4.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.204% from Monday, at NIS 3.431/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.116% lower at NIS 3.561/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 3.81% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.11%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.09% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.50%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 6.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.90% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 6.34%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 9.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting disappointing third quarter results. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 8.21% and parent company Kenon Holding (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 5.63%.

