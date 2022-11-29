search
Tue: Banks lead TASE rebound

29 Nov, 2022 20:45
The banks, real estate and energy companies rose strongly today but Elbit Systems slumped after disappointing Q3 results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.38%, to 1,865.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.46%, to 1,895.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 366.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 367.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.96 billion in equities and NIS 4.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.204% from Monday, at NIS 3.431/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.116% lower at NIS 3.561/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 3.81% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.11%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.09% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.50%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 6.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.90% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 6.34%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 9.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting disappointing third quarter results. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 8.21% and parent company Kenon Holding (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 5.63%.

