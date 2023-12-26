search
Tue: Banks lead TASE slump

26 Dec, 2023 18:35
The banks and Elbit Systems fell heavily today as Camtek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.51%, to 1,838.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.39% to 1,865.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.80% to 373.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 377.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.89 billion in equities and NIS 3.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.806% from Monday, at NIS 3.628/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.901% higher at NIS 3.997/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.96%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.05% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.70%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 3.23%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.63% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.72%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 0.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 26, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

