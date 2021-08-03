search
Tue: Banks lead sharp TASE losses

3 Aug, 2021 18:31
The banks, Teva and NICE were down today but Tower and Ormat bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.42%, to 1,689.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.71%, to 1,753.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.94% to 550.65 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 389.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.63 billion in equities and NIS 2.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.310% from Monday, at NIS 3.217/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.326% lower, at NIS 3.824/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market falling 0.82% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.49%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.69% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.90%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.95% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.11%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.40% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 4.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.10%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 3, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

