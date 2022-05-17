Tue: Banks lead strong rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.21%, to 1,927.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.55%, to 1,999.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.09%, to 422.87 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 359.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.05 billion in equities and NIS 3.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.64% lower, at NIS 3.3630/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.76% lower, at NIS 3.5376/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.68%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.47%; ICL rose 2.50%; Discount Bank rose 2.72%; and Delek Group rose 5.46%.

Notable advancers were Israel Corporation, up 8.44%; Teva, up 6.52%; and ElectReon, up 6.33%. Liveperson fell 6.60%, and Nice Systems fell 4.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 17, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.