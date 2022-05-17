search
Tue: Banks lead strong rises

17 May, 2022 19:54
The main indices rose today with the banks prominent, while Delek Group, Israel Corporation and Teva also stood out.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.21%, to 1,927.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.55%, to 1,999.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.09%, to 422.87 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 359.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.05 billion in equities and NIS 3.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.64% lower, at NIS 3.3630/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.76% lower, at NIS 3.5376/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.68%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.47%; ICL rose 2.50%; Discount Bank rose 2.72%; and Delek Group rose 5.46%.

Notable advancers were Israel Corporation, up 8.44%; Teva, up 6.52%; and ElectReon, up 6.33%. Liveperson fell 6.60%, and Nice Systems fell 4.39%.

