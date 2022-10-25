search
Tue: Banks lead TASE higher

25 Oct, 2022 17:50
Shufersal and the banks led the gains today as Delek and ICL lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.77%, to 1,920.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.96%, to 1,942.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.84% to 381.43 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.27% to 366.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 3.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.056% from Monday, at NIS 3.559/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.340% higher at NIS 3.509/€.

On the market, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 3.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index on reports that Google is set to sign a 10 year lease for 10 floors on the ToHa 2 tower, which it is developing. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover. </p Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.54%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.01%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.68%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.95% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ICLO) fell 4.10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.34%, Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.87% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.40%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 6.28% on reports that Aaron Frenkel has bid to buy control of the retail chain.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 25, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

