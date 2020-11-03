Tue: Banks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.73%, to 1,354.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,395.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04%, to 489.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23%, to 355.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 3.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.471% up from Monday at NIS 3.416/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.022% higher at NIS 4.002/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.98%, Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.58%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (NYSE: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.59%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.53%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.05%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.08%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.04% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 2.85%.

Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 2.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv35 Index today and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.21%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2020

