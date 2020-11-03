search
Tue: Banks lift TASE

3 Nov, 2020 18:38
The big banks Teva and NICE led the market higher today but Azrieli slipped after yesterday's gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.73%, to 1,354.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,395.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04%, to 489.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23%, to 355.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 3.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.471% up from Monday at NIS 3.416/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.022% higher at NIS 4.002/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.98%, Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.58%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (NYSE: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.59%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.53%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.05%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.08%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.04% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 2.85%.

Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 2.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv35 Index today and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.21%.

