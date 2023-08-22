search
Tue: Banks maintain rise; shekel corrects

22 Aug, 2023 19:15
The main indices rose today, again led by the banks, while the shekel strengthened.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,853.86 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.62%, to 1,875.40 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05%, to 375.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 360.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.45 billion in equities and NIS 2.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.42% lower, at NIS 3.7780/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.58% lower, at NIS 4.1134/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.71%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.33%; Discount Bank rose 0.56%; United Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.63%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 1.03%.

Notable advancers today were Novolog, which reported today, up 8.12%; Camtek, up 7.22%; and Africa Israel Residences, up 4.92%. LivePerson fell 5.51%; AudioCodes fell 3.67%; and Altshuler fell 3.67%.

