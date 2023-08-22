Tue: Banks maintain rise; shekel corrects

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,853.86 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.62%, to 1,875.40 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05%, to 375.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 360.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.45 billion in equities and NIS 2.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.42% lower, at NIS 3.7780/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.58% lower, at NIS 4.1134/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.71%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.33%; Discount Bank rose 0.56%; United Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.63%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 1.03%.

Notable advancers today were Novolog, which reported today, up 8.12%; Camtek, up 7.22%; and Africa Israel Residences, up 4.92%. LivePerson fell 5.51%; AudioCodes fell 3.67%; and Altshuler fell 3.67%.

