Tue: Banks, Delek Group pull main indices higher

12 Apr, 2022 19:05
Globes correspondent

Delek Group rose strongly today, while Israel Shipyards was another notable advancer.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.11%, to 2,025.80 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.29%, to 2,108.42 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16%, to 471.67 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.34%, to 369.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 3.2150/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.4934/€.

ICL led trading today, and fell 0.44%. Discount Bank rose 1.16%; Bank Leumi rose 1.02%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.99%; and Delek Group rose 4.14%.

Notable advancers were Israel Shipyards, up 8.76%; Turpaz, up 4.82%, Rada, up 4.30%; and Retailors, up 4.26%. Electra fell 3.05% and Teva fell 2.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 12, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

