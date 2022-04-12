Tue: Banks, Delek Group pull main indices higher

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.11%, to 2,025.80 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.29%, to 2,108.42 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16%, to 471.67 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.34%, to 369.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 3.2150/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.4934/€.

ICL led trading today, and fell 0.44%. Discount Bank rose 1.16%; Bank Leumi rose 1.02%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.99%; and Delek Group rose 4.14%.

Notable advancers were Israel Shipyards, up 8.76%; Turpaz, up 4.82%, Rada, up 4.30%; and Retailors, up 4.26%. Electra fell 3.05% and Teva fell 2.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 12, 2022.

