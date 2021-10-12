Tue: Banks push TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,823.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41%, to 1,881.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.49% to 556.52 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.27% to 392.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 4.39 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.093% from Monday, at NIS 3.226/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.190% lower at NIS 3.728/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.83% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.11%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.50%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.02%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 2.27% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.33%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today.NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.36% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.84%.

