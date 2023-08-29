Tue: Banks push TASE lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,835.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.90%, to 1,858.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.61% to 371.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 372.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.34 billion in equities and NIS 3.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.29% from Monday, at NIS 3.808/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.246% higher at NIS 4.115/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, rising 0.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 0.93%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.63% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.06%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.84%.and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.10%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.90% and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 1.78%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

