Tue: Banks stay firm but indices falter

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35%, to 1,428.0 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.36%, to 1,473.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.40%, to 496.24 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.39%, to 362.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.56 billion in equities and NIS 3.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was flat, at NIS 3.3560/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.29% higher, at NIS 3.9852/€.

Bank Leumi, which released third quarter financials today, led trading, and rose 1.18%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.88%; Nice Systems rose 1.15%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.22%; and Amot fell 0.88%.

Healthcare group Novolog rose 11.23%, while prominent decliners were Energean, down 6.26%; Energix, down 5.51%; and Allot, down 5.19%.

