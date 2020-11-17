search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Banks stay firm but indices falter

17 Nov, 2020 18:10
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices fell today despite advances by most of the leading stocks.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35%, to 1,428.0 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.36%, to 1,473.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.40%, to 496.24 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.39%, to 362.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.56 billion in equities and NIS 3.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was flat, at NIS 3.3560/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.29% higher, at NIS 3.9852/€.

Bank Leumi, which released third quarter financials today, led trading, and rose 1.18%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.88%; Nice Systems rose 1.15%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.22%; and Amot fell 0.88%.

Healthcare group Novolog rose 11.23%, while prominent decliners were Energean, down 6.26%; Energix, down 5.51%; and Allot, down 5.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018