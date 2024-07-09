Tue: Banks strong on bullish TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.36%, to 2,053.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57% to 2,038.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24% to 421.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose.0.08% to 377.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.38 billion in equities and NIS 5.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.326% from Monday, at NIS 3.673/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.476% lower at NIS 3.975/€.

On the market, real estate company Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) rose 4.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.22% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.45%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.03%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.01% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 0.59%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fel.l 1.17% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.23%.

