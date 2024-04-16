search
Tue: Banks weigh on TASE

16 Apr, 2024 19:26
The banks and Ormat pulled the TASE down today as OPC Energy and Enlight bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35%, to 1,907.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.33% to 1,932.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.36% to 413.26 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 376.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.96 billion in equities and NIS 5.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.453% from Monday, at NIS 3.770/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.179% higher at NIS 4.009/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.28%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.30%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.98%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.84% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.60%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.96% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.12%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 9.48% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.64% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.68%. Enlight Renewable Energy rose 4.18% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 3.54%.

