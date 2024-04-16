Tue: Banks weigh on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35%, to 1,907.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.33% to 1,932.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.36% to 413.26 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 376.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.96 billion in equities and NIS 5.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.453% from Monday, at NIS 3.770/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.179% higher at NIS 4.009/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.28%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.30%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.98%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.84% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.60%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.96% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.12%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 9.48% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.64% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.68%. Enlight Renewable Energy rose 4.18% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 3.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 16, 2024.

