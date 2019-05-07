Tue: Bezeq, ICL lead rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.67%, to 1,584.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.75%, to 1,459.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.05%, to 379.58 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to 356.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.17% lower, at NIS 3.5850/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 4.0149/€.

Bezeq led trading today, and rose 3.98%. Israel Chemicals, which reported good first quarter results today, rose 6.99%; Bank Leumi rose 0.74%; Israel Chemicals parent company Israel Corporation rose 6.40%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 0.15%.

RedHill Biopharma, which reported today that it had filed a New Drug Application for its treatment for H. pylori infection, Talicia, with the US Food and Drug Administration, rose 4.94%.

Among notable decliners today were Perrigo, down 2.25%, and non-woven textile company Avgol, which reported today, down 2.13%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed for the next two days for Israel's Memorial Day and Independence Day.

