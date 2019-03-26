search
Tue: Bezeq boosts strong TASE rebound

26 Mar, 2019 19:25
Bezeq and Delek Drilling led the market higher today while Phoenix led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.34% to 1,556.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.42% to 1,412.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.34% to 380.07 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 354.97 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.18 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.166% at NIS 3.617/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.173% at 4.095/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 5.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.89%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 3.81% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.72%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.71% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.96%.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 3.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.17%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 0.61% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.53%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 26, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

