search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Bezeq gains on flat TASE

7 Jan, 2025 18:40
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bezeq, Teva and Camtek led the gains today as Ormat and Shufersal slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07% to 2,458.11 points - another new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.01% to 2,500.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 476.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 396.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.93 billion in equities and NIS 4.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.248% from Monday, at NIS 3.627/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.214% lower at NIS 3.775/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.49%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.43%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 2.19%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.26%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN) rose 6.53%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 7, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018