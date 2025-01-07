Tue: Bezeq gains on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07% to 2,458.11 points - another new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.01% to 2,500.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 476.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 396.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.93 billion in equities and NIS 4.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.248% from Monday, at NIS 3.627/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.214% lower at NIS 3.775/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.49%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.43%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 2.19%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.26%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN) rose 6.53%.

