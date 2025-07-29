search
Tue: Bezeq gains on flat TASE

29 Jul, 2025 19:20
Bezeq, Nova and Tower led the gains today as Teva and Nice fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06% to 3,037.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01% to 3,105.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.17% to 542.80 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 407.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.48 billion in equities and NIS 3.71 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.328% from Monday, at NIS 3.367/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.517% lower at NIS 3.888/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 0.63% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 1.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.06% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.79%. Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) fell 1.13% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.10%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) each rose 2.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.05% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.51%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.23% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.16%.

