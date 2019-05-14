search
Tue: Bezeq leads TASE rebound

14 May, 2019 18:45
The big banks and Bezeq led the markets strong gains today but teva continued to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.06% to 1,554.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.13% to 1,436.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.51% to 366.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 355.80 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.11 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.252% today at NIS 3.577/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.227% at 4.018/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 5.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.42% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.68%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.91% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.80%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.89% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.90%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.68%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.35% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.84%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.44%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.54% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.28%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 14, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

