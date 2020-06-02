Tue: Bezeq lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,434.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,407.98 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19%, to 433.33 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.29%, to 356.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.56 billion in equities and NIS 3.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.712% from Monday at NIS 3.484/$ and the shekel-euro rate down 0.712% at NIS 3.891/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.59%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.40%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.53%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.94% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.19%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.09%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 6.48% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 7.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.27%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.52% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.82%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 2, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020