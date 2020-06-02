search
Tue: Bezeq lifts TASE

2 Jun, 2020 18:58
Bezeq and NICE Systems led the gains today but Delek was again deep in negative territory.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,434.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,407.98 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19%, to 433.33 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.29%, to 356.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.56 billion in equities and NIS 3.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.712% from Monday at NIS 3.484/$ and the shekel-euro rate down 0.712% at NIS 3.891/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.59%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.40%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.53%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.94% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.19%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.09%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 6.48% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 7.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.27%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.52% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.82%.

