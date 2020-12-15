Tue: Bezeq tumbles as market falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.88%, to 1,479.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.71%, to 1,541.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.63%, to 520.78 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.25%, to 364.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 3.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.061% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.248/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.048% lower, at NIS 3.958/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 9.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover following an announcement by the Ministry of Communications that it would cut the prices charged by the telecom operator. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.05% anf Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.31%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.38%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.07%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.91% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.30%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.10%, Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 0.81% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 15, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020