Tue: Big banks buck the market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,631.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,699.24 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 591.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 377.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.44 billion in equities and NIS 3.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.031% from Monday, at NIS 3.241/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.003% lower, at NIS 3.915/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 0.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.02% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.14%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.46% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.64%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 2.46% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.97%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.38%, and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.19%.

