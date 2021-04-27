search
Tue: Big banks buck the market

27 Apr, 2021 18:57
Led down by Teva and Perrigo, Mizrahi and Discount posted the biggest gains today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,631.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,699.24 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 591.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 377.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.44 billion in equities and NIS 3.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.031% from Monday, at NIS 3.241/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.003% lower, at NIS 3.915/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 0.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.02% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.14%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.46% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.64%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 2.46% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.97%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.38%, and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 27, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

