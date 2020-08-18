search
Tue: Big banks gain but fail to lift TASE

18 Aug, 2020 18:37
Teva and Ormat led the market down despite major gains by the big banks.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53%, to 1,428.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,450.24 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15%, to 502.04 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 359.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.39 billion in equities and NIS 4.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.235% down from Monday at NIS 3.401/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.225% higher at NIS 4.048/€.

On the market, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.12% for the day's biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's highest trading turnover after controlling shareholder Eyal Ofer increased his stake. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.37%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.21% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.29%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.50%.

Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 3.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.19%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.13% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.68%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.99% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.05%.

